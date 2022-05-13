Peloton Interactive gains with new rowing machine on the way

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON +6.5%) teased customers about the release of a home rowing machine in a coming soon graphic spotted by TechCrunch.

The quick shots of the rowing machine were online during a two-day Peloton Member Event.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) did not release any details on the rowing machine, only indicating that it will be bringing its "best-in-class fitness experience" to the world of rowing.

TechCrunch's Brian Heater said the new PTON rowing machine is aesthetically right in line with the company’s existing bikes and treadmills.

Shareholders are looking for traction of any sort with the stock sitting about 88% below its high. Even with a market cap that dipped to $4B, Peloton has not attracted any firm M&A offers that it has disclosed.

