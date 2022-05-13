Japan-based investment firm Nomura (NYSE:NMR) has further embraced the digital asset market after its launch of over-the-counter crypto derivatives, according to an emailed statement seen by CoinDesk.

Specifically, Nomura (NMR) has introduced bitcoin (BTC-USD) non-deliverable forwards contracts as well as non-deliverable options for clients in Asia, the statement said, as reported by CoinDesk.

“We also have the capability to offer bitcoin futures and options trading, with such trades executed this week on the CME with Cumberland DRW, marking the first digital asset trades for Nomura,” said Rig Karkhanis, Nomura’s head of global markets for Asia ex-Japan, as quoted by CoinDesk. “Options enable investors to trade volatility directly and protect against downside risks,” he added.

The digital asset derivates space has become relatively popular among investment firms in recent months. Goldman Sachs (GS), in particular, recently sought to expand its institutional crypto offering with the rollout of bilateral options.

Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.4%) is rising to $30.7K in Friday morning trading, following a severe selloff that took hold since the beginning of May.

See how Nomura fared during Q4 2021.