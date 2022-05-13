Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) +7.6% in Friday's trading after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought more than 901K shares in two purchases this week valued at a combined $52M.

Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) bought 716,355 shares at $57.32 each on Tuesday, and 185,419 shares at $57.34 each on Thursday, lifting its ownership in OXY to more than 143M shares, 15.3% of the company, worth ~$8.5B.

The additional purchases may fuel speculation that Berkshire (BRK.A) (BRK.B) will add further to its stake and reach 20%, or even bid for the entire company.

Energy stocks are scoring broad gains in Friday's trading as crude oil prices rebound, up ~3.5% over $110/bbl.

Earlier this week, Occidental (OXY) reported better than expected Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.12, swinging from a $0.15/share loss in the year-earlier quarter.