Apple to release new Apple TV later this year, analyst says

May 13, 2022 11:17 AM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to release a new version of its Apple TV set-top box, according to an influential analyst.
  • TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the new box would come in the second half of the year and have an improved cost structure.
  • Kuo added that Apple's (AAPL) strategy of integrating hardware, content and services is likely to "help close the gap with its competitors."
  • Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) competes with Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Roku (ROKU), among others in the set-top box space.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares gained more than 3% to $147.28 in early trading on Friday.
  • In April 2021, Apple unveiled its latest version of the Apple TV, the Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic chip, along with a new Siri Remote.
  • In its most recent quarter, Apple (AAPL) Chief Executive Tim Cook warned that revenue could be impacted between $4 billion and $8 billion due to the Covid-lockdowns in China and supply chain concerns, but demand was still healthy.
