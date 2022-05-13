Krispy Kreme rallies after HSBC upgrades doughnut chain to Buy from Hold
May 13, 2022 11:32 AM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shares of the North Carolina-headquartered doughnut chain Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) soared higher, marking an over 11% gain on Friday, projecting to add to solid gains after its positive earnings report.
- The move points out to optimism pouring in from HSBC's Bullish stance as analyst Carlos Laboy upgraded Krispy Kreme to Buy from Hold with a price target of $17. That implies a potential upside of 31% on stock's last close.
- In Q1, the company has posted 15% growth in organic revenue to $370.1M with high growth recorded across all three segments. Sales per hub in the U.S. and Canada increased by 19.4%, while international sales per hub shot up 49.2%, driven by a 21% increase in global points of access and a significant increase in U.S. and Canada weekly sales per Delivered Fresh Daily door.
- Krispy Kreme, whose shares have fallen hard since their IPO last summer, stands at Buy on Seeking Alpha Authors' rating. Wall Street analysts have set their average price target at $17 for DNUT with high tuned to $21 and low to $14 at Buy Rating.