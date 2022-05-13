Argenx stock rises after Deutsche Bank upgrades rating, PT

May 13, 2022 11:44 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Dutch biotech Argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX +6.8%) stock is trading higher after Deutsche Bank upgraded rating to Buy from Hold and a price target of EUR 320 up from EUR 250.
  • The Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis views the shares as de-risked post the Q1 results and immune thrombocytopenia headline data.
  • The company announced last week that its lead product, Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab), met the main goal in a Phase 3 trial for adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia.
  • In terms of the primary endpoint, a higher percentage of patients (17/78; 21.8%) who received Vyvgart showed sustained platelet response compared to the placebo (2/40; 5%), with a p value of 0.0316 indicating the statistical significance of the data.
  • The data were "relatively underwhelming," but they are of lesser consequence than the "strong" myasthenia gravis launch, Papadakis said in a research note.
