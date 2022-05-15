Take-Two Interactive Software Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $884.62M (+12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTWO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.