Therapeutics MD Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Therapeutics MD (NASDAQ:TXMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$4.00 (-3536.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.95M (-9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TXMD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.