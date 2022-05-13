Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) disclosed that it received no offers in its 45-day go shop period even as its biggest holder continues to argue that its worth well north of the $28/share it agreed to in a deal with Elliott and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). Nielsen shares fell

Nielsen (NLSN) representatives contact overed 30 parties, including a mix of financial and strategic potential bidders, according to a statement. Of the parties contacted, one private equity firm executed a non-disclosure agreement with NLSN, though as of end of the "go-shop," no alternative offers were made.

The Nielsen news comes as as Nielsen's largest holder WindAcre, which has a 27% stake, is fighting the sale of the TV measurement company to Elliott and Brookfield (BAM). WindAcre was originally opposed to Elliott and Brookfield earlier $25.40/share bid for Nielsen and said it would oppose the deal and use its efforts to block a transaction as it believed the company's intrinsic value was well in excess of $40/share.

Although WindAcre may be opposed to the deal, some of the fund's limited partners have issues with WindAcre's opposition, according to a Dealreporter item from earlier this week. One LP questioned if the campaign was prudent and another LP argued that the fund's long investment frame may not really benefit all of shareholders.

Dealreporter last month also reported that several Nielsen (NLSN) top shareholders support the transaction even as WindAcre campaigns against it.