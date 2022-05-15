Super League Gaming Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

May 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETSuper League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12M (+294.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, SLGG has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
