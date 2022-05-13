Fintech stocks like Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) +24%, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) +24% and Canada's Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) +27% are soaring in Friday midday trading, erasing most losses incurred over the past week amid a broader risk-on sentiment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +3.8% is rising the most among the three major stock market indices, with S&P 500 (SP500) +2.5% and Dow Jones (DJI) +1.5%.

Looking at the fintechs individually, financial services platform Robinhood (HOOD) is catching bids intraday as investors weigh a recently disclosed 7.6% stake from Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

As for Buy Now, Pay Later platform Affirm (AFRM), shares are regaining some ground after it lifted its full-year profit guidance and also extended its partnership with Shopify (SHOP). Take a look at SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's bearish take on Affirm.

Other fintechs: Paypal (PYPL +6.0%), LendingClub (LC +8.9%), Block (SQ +10.6%), Fiserv (FIS +3.3%), Rocket Companies (RKT +5.8%), Blend Labs (BLND +23.9%), Paysafe (PSFE +17.2%), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI +19.4%) and Dave (DAVE +27.8%).

Earlier, consumer sentiment slid more-than-expected in May.