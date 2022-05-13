Payoneer Global stock gains after PT increase at Citigroup following strong Q1 earnings results and FY2022 outlook
May 13, 2022 12:21 PM ETPayoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) gains after Q1 earnings beat, outlook above consensus followed by price target increased at Citigroup from $6.50 to $7.50.
- Analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar maintains a Buy rating on the stock.
- Citigroup’s price target implies a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.
- Revenue increased 36% Y/Y for the quarter.
- Volume increased 10% to $14.6B.
- Revenue as a percentage of volume increased to 94 basis points from 75 basis points in Q1 2021.
- “Payoneer had a very strong first quarter, delivering revenues and adjusted EBITDA well ahead of our expectations, driven by increased adoption of higher value services and strong customer acquisition,” said Scott Galit, Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer. “We plan to continue investing in our product and geographic expansion as we see tremendous untapped potential in developing markets globally. Our go-to-market investments are delivering strong results with new customer payback period globally of less than 12 months. B2B AP/AR continues to be a highlight as volume grew approximately 58%, with a two-year CAGR of over 90%. B2B AP/AR now represents 11% of our volume, up from 8% a year ago and we are still in the very early stages of penetrating this multi-trillion-dollar B2B AP/AR market. Given our strong market position, financial performance, brand, momentum and large market opportunities, I remain optimistic about our future.”
- FY2022 Outlook: Revenue: $550M to $560M vs. consensus of $541.65M; Transaction costs: ~21.5% of revenue; Adjusted EBITDA: -$10M to -$20M.
- PAYO is at high risk of performing badly on negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other Information Technology stocks, to the point that it gets a Sell rating from SA Quant rating system.