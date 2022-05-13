Fed's Mester says pace of rate hikes will slow if inflation eases by September

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester believes the central bank's pace of interest rate hikes will slow down if inflation eases by September, she said Friday during a virtual panel discussion.

However, if inflation fails to moderate by September, then a faster pace of rate increases may be warranted. Mester said she favors raising the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at the next two Fed meetings, agreeing with San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly's remarks May 12.

"It will take many months of falling inflation to be confident that it has peaked," Mester highlighted. Meanwhile, many macro factors like supply chain issues, Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as COVID-19 lockdowns in China have brought inflation risks to the upside, Mester said.

Of course, the latest print on headline consumer price inflation surged 8.3% Y/Y in April, hovering around 40-year highs, though came off slightly from +8.5% in March.

Furthermore, "with luck supply chain and other problems could ease, but the Fed cannot rely on luck," Mester said.

Earlier this week, (May 12) momentum in April producer price index slowed from March and matched the consensus.