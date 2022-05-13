Endeavor Group stock gains on earnings beat, rating upgrades

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) stock gained as much as 23.4% Friday after the talent agency posted Q1 results that topped Street view.

Barclays upgraded EDR to Overweight from Equal-weight, setting its PT at $27, implying potential upside of 47.2% to last close.

UBS upgraded EDR to Buy from Neutral, with $33 PT, implying potential upside of 79.9% to last close.

Deutsche Bank raised EDR's price target to $40 from $39, implying potential upside of 118.1% to its last close, maintaining its Buy rating.

Analyst Bryan Kraft in a note said EDR will continue benefitting from the expansion of the UFC fandom, robust return of live sports and entertainment events, and strong demand for content on streaming services. "We see EDR strengthening balance sheet through ongoing deleveraging and prudent capital allocation," he added.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse cut EDR's PT to $40 from $45, implying potential upside of 118.1% to last close, citing higher share count and cost of equity capital.

But analyst Meghan Durkin reiterated EDR's Outperform rating as demand for premium content will not soften as OTT platforms will likely spend more to build their customer base.

"EDR has visibility into content pipeline through early 2024 due to long production lead time, and is not dependent on any 1 buyer," she added.

RBC cut EDR's PT to $30 from $37, implying potential upside of 63.6% to last close, but maintained its Outperform rating.

Piper Sandler cut EDR's PT to $30 from $37, implying potential upside of 63.6% to its last close.

Wall Street analysts on average rate EDR Buy, with an average PT of $34.25.

EDR's better-than-expected Q1 results was driven by high demand for premium content and live event.

It raised its 2022 revenue outlook to ~$5.24B–$5.48B vs. consensus estimate of $5.30B. Adj. EBITDA is expected to be $1.1B–$1.15B.

EDR stock declined ~41% YTD.