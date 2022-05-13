iBio quarterly net loss widens 61% even as revenue shows strong gain

  • IBio's (NYSE:IBIO) Q1 2022 net loss widened 61% to $12.4M (-$0.06 per share) despite a ~155% year-over-year revenue increase.
  • Revenue of ~$1.9M in the quarter compared to $765K in the prior-year period.
  • iBio (IBIO) managed to beat on the top line while the bottom line came in-line.
  • Operating expenses increased 88% to ~14.1M compared to the prior-year period.
  • The company ended the quarter with $48.6M in cash.
  • In the pipeline, IBio (IBIO) said it plans to have its lead immuno-oncology asset, IBIO-101, enter phase 1 in 2023.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating considers iBio (IBIO) a hold.
