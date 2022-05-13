iBio quarterly net loss widens 61% even as revenue shows strong gain
May 13, 2022 12:55 PM ETiBio, Inc. (IBIO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- IBio's (NYSE:IBIO) Q1 2022 net loss widened 61% to $12.4M (-$0.06 per share) despite a ~155% year-over-year revenue increase.
- Revenue of ~$1.9M in the quarter compared to $765K in the prior-year period.
- iBio (IBIO) managed to beat on the top line while the bottom line came in-line.
- Operating expenses increased 88% to ~14.1M compared to the prior-year period.
- The company ended the quarter with $48.6M in cash.
- In the pipeline, IBio (IBIO) said it plans to have its lead immuno-oncology asset, IBIO-101, enter phase 1 in 2023.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating considers iBio (IBIO) a hold.