WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) +0.7% in Friday's trading as Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $109 price target, saying the stock is now available "at an attractive valuation while the core utility and contracted renewable story remains intact."

WEC Energy's (WEC) "track record of steady, above-peer EPS growth with no equity issuance risks stands out as a compelling value in a market where investors are increasingly looking risk-averse," BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith writes.

While many utilities have highlighted pressures from delays or cost overruns caused by the Commerce Department's probe of solar imports from Asia, Dumoulin-Smith sees WEC as "particularly well situated given its top-quality execution track record and diversified business enabling the shifting around of capex."

WEC Energy (WEC) recently reported better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues and raised full-year guidance.