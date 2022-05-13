Builders FirstSource in green on Wedbush price target raise amid valuation gap wider against peers

May 13, 2022 1:43 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) trades high until mid-day trading today after Wedbush raised price target on the stock to $110 from $105, maintaining its Outperform rating.
  • Analyst Jay McCanless states that, while lumber price volatility may distort Builders' Q/Q and Y/Y revenue growth, the current valuation gap to publicly traded distribution comps is hard to explain.
  • The company is taking market share across the footprint as evidenced by core organic Y/Y sales growth for every geography during F1Q22.
  • He believes that shares as undervalued at current levels.
  • The rating firm indicates that the company believes potential improvements in the supply chain later this year may push lumber prices lower
  • BLDR believes they are receiving a disproportionate supply of building products from their suppliers. Management is using that outsized supply and current elevated prices for most inputs to drive higher gross margins.
  • The company reported a beat in its Q1 earnings and provided an improved 2022 outlook; lumber and lumber sheet goods marked a 31% growth in its segment earnings.
  • The company reports strong fundamentals compared to its peers:

  • Quick look at company's valuation grade and underlying metrics:

