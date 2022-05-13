Blend Labs stock soars as Q1 earnings reflect its growing share of mortgage banking market

May 13, 2022 1:03 PM ETBlend Labs, Inc. (BLND)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

real estate concept, choose house to buy

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) shares are surging 23% in Friday afternoon trading after the company's Q1 earnings highlighted its growing share of the mortgage banking market, said Nima Ghamsari, Head of the fintech.

Still, in a backdrop of climbing interest rates, and therefore borrowing costs, "we are now anticipating a more pronounced decline of approximately 41% in 2022 mortgage origination volumes against 2021, compared to a 35% decline predicted at the end of March," Ghamsari noted.

Meanwhile, revenue of $71.5M as of March 31 topped the average analyst estimate of $61.94M and more-than-doubled from $31.9M as of March 31, 2021.

Its Mortgage Banking segment, which accounted for 75% of the company's total revenue, slipped to $24.5M in Q1 from $26.44M in Q1 2021.

Gross profit of $28.87M in Q1 rose from $21.02M in the year-ago period.

Net loss was $72.42M in the first quarter compared with -$27.07M in Q1 a year ago.

Blend Labs' (BLND) intraday upswing comes as fintechs more broadly catch a bid amid a risk-on day.

Take a look at Blend Labs' Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.