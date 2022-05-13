Boeing (NYSE:BA) shares slip from earlier highs Friday following a Reuters report that the Federal Aviation Administration has told the company that certification documents submitted for the resumption of 787 Dreamliner deliveries are incomplete.

The FAA reportedly identified a number of omissions in Boeing's (BA) documentation, submitted in late April, and has sent portions of it back to the company.

According to the report, it is too early to say whether FAA concerns would lead to further delays in resuming deliveries, which have been suspended for the past year because of production flaws.

Reuters reported last month that Boeing (BA) has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that Dreamliner deliveries would resume in this year's H2.

Boeing (BA) shares are coming off two-year lows following the company's latest string of depressing news.