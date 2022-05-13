Pulse Biosciences downgraded at Wainwright on strategy for CellFX skin device
May 13, 2022 1:20 PM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright has downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) to neutral from buy on concerns of a new strategic initiative to boost utilization of its CellFX skin lesion device at clinics.
- The firm also removed a price target.
- Despite the downgrade, shares are up 12% in Friday afternoon trading.
- Analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth said that management wants to achieve 40 patient treatment sessions per month at nine partner clinics by the end of the year. Currently, these clinics average 14 sessions a month.
- "We note that management has not yet released details regarding how it hopes to achieve the higher treatment numbers, the duration of this program, nor the strategy for expanding beyond the nine key customers and 42 current users," Ramakanth wrote, adding a lack of visibility beyond 2022.
- He is also concerned that funding may become an issue as its operating cash burn rate could reach $11M-$13M per quarter.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating considers Pulse (PLSE) a strong sell.