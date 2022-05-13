STMicro surges 7% after investor day highlights long-term opportunities, Baird says

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares surged on Friday following the semiconductor company's analyst day earlier this week, with investment firm Baird highlighting the long-term opportunities the company has, notably in automotive.

Analyst Tristan Gerra, who rates STMicroelectronics (STM) shares outperform with a per-share price target of $62, noted that the company said it could generate more than $20 billion in revenue by the 2025-2027 time frame, along with gross margins of 50%, operating margins of more than 30%, EBITDA margins of more than 40% and free cash flow margins of more than 25%.

"High-growth areas within Automotive (EVs digitalization), Industrial (digitalization, cloud, energy management/efficiency) and Personal Electronics will fuel the vast majority of this growth," Gerra wrote in a note to clients.

STMicroelectronics (STM) shares rose nearly 7% to $39.50 in mid-day trading on Friday.

Gerra noted that STMicroelectronics (STM) is likely to generate more than $1 billion in silicon carbide revenue in 2023, ahead of previous estimates, while electric-vehicle revenue more than doubled last year.

The analyst noted that the key drivers for STMicroelectronics (STM) to achieve 30% operating margins are mix and pricing for 300 millimeters and given that cutting products is not a part of the gross margin expansion, the business is likely to be "much more resilient in a cycle downturn."

In addition to the $20 billion revenue figure, STMicroelectronics (STM) laid out a number of other goals and targets at its investor day on Thursday, held in Paris.