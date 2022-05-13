Philip Morris’ (NYSE:PM) blockbuster $16 billion bid for Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) isn’t pleasing to all parties apparently.

Per Reuters, Bronte Capital, a major shareholder in the Swedish snus giant, called the deal terms “unacceptable” and vocally opposed Philip Morris’ (PM +0.4%) proposed takeover. The outlet reported that Bronte Capital co-founder John Hempton claimed his staunch stance against the deal was prompted by repeated calls from shareholders opposing the deal on various grounds.

The opposition dovetails with the objection of Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAY) board member Pär-Ola Olausson who declared the terms of the offer “do not reflect the long-term fundamental value of the company.”

GAMCO co-CIO Kevin Dreyer, by contrast, was much more approving of the deal. The CIO of the firm’s 9th-largest shareholder told Reuters the deal offered a “healthy premium” to the current share price. Overall, he argued, the deal is a reasonable one and stands a good chance to reach approval shortly.

Deutsche bank largely concurred, writing that “the risk of the proposed SEK106 per share acquisition of SWMA by PMI not completing [is] low” in a recent research note.

That sentiment was shared by both JP Morgan and Jefferies, as analysts at both firms indicated there is little anti-trust concern and the deal size seems reasonable. However, it is worth noting that competing bids are still a prospect under consideration by both analysts and investors.

“We would also not rule out a counter-bid for Swedish Match…with Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) the most likely potential suitor, in our view,” Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett wrote in a note to clients.

Philip Morris must receive approval from 90% of shareholders for the deal to succeed.

