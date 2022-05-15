HyreCar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 15, 2022 5:35 PM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (vs. -$0.37 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.54M (+28.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HYRE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.