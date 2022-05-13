Luna Innovations Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 13, 2022 1:56 PM ETLuna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.02M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LUNA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.