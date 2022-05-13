Wix.com Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 13, 2022 1:57 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.61 (-13.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.44M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.