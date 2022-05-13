U.S. drilling rigs spike to eighth straight weekly gain

May 13, 2022 1:53 PM ETThe United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), UCOSCO, USL, DBO, USOI, NRGU, OILK, OLEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose for the eighth consecutive week, adding 9 to 714, its highest total since March 2020 and 57% above levels at the same time last year, according to the latest report from Baker Hughes.

The number of rigs drilling for oil increased by 6 to 563, their best level since March 2020, gas rigs gained 3 to 149, the most since September 2019, and two rigs remained classified as miscellaneous.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (NYSEARCA:UCO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU), (OILK), (OLEM)

Bank of America's commodities team previously forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 58 in the first 16 weeks of this year.

