Deutsche Telekom gains on Q1 beat, raised 2022 guidance

May 13, 2022 2:08 PM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)DTEGFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Deutsche Telekom

Getty Images/Getty Images News

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is 2.9% higher in U.S. trading following its first-quarter earnings, which beat expectations on top and bottom lines and held an improved outlook for the full year.

Net revenues rose 6.2% to €28 billion (about $29.1 billion); service revenue rose 10%, to €22.3 billion.

That was buoyed by strong results at T-Mobile - DT's U.S. revenues rose 9.5% overall to €18.05 billion (about $18.8 billion), the key contributor mainly due to exchange rate effects.

In organic terms, revenue rose 1.5% year-over-year with the higher service revenue partly offset by lower terminal equipment revenues.

Another strong performer was the Group Development unit, where revenues rose 5.5%, thanks to operational and structural growth at T-Mobile Netherlands and GD Towers.

Adjusted EBITDA after leases also topped expectations at €9.87 billion (about $10.26 billion), with all operating segments making a positive contribution.

Net profit increased year-over-year by €3 billion, to €3.9 billion (about $4.05 billion).

It's boosting full-year guidance to EBITDA after leases of at least €36.6 billion.

Check out more details in Deutsche Telekom's (OTCQX:DTEGY) earnings call presentation.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.