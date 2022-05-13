Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) is 2.9% higher in U.S. trading following its first-quarter earnings, which beat expectations on top and bottom lines and held an improved outlook for the full year.

Net revenues rose 6.2% to €28 billion (about $29.1 billion); service revenue rose 10%, to €22.3 billion.

That was buoyed by strong results at T-Mobile - DT's U.S. revenues rose 9.5% overall to €18.05 billion (about $18.8 billion), the key contributor mainly due to exchange rate effects.

In organic terms, revenue rose 1.5% year-over-year with the higher service revenue partly offset by lower terminal equipment revenues.

Another strong performer was the Group Development unit, where revenues rose 5.5%, thanks to operational and structural growth at T-Mobile Netherlands and GD Towers.

Adjusted EBITDA after leases also topped expectations at €9.87 billion (about $10.26 billion), with all operating segments making a positive contribution.

Net profit increased year-over-year by €3 billion, to €3.9 billion (about $4.05 billion).

It's boosting full-year guidance to EBITDA after leases of at least €36.6 billion.

Check out more details in Deutsche Telekom's (OTCQX:DTEGY) earnings call presentation.