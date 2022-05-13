Eloro Resources to raise C$8.5M in upsized stock offering
May 13, 2022 2:09 PM ETEloro Resources Ltd. (ELRRF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Eloro Resources (OTCQX:ELRRF) has agreed to increase the size of the earlier announced financing wherein underwriter agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 2.62M units at C$3.25/unit for gross proceeds of ~C$8.5M.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to acquire an additional share at C$4.75 for 24 months post offer closing.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to sell an additional 392,310 units; if option is exercised, the gross proceeds to the company will be ~C$9.78M.
- Net proceeds will be used for exploration and development at the Company's projects in Bolivia and Peru, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.
- The offering is scheduled to close on or about May 19.