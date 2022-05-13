CDC completes Abbott baby formula probe

May 13, 2022

  • The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has concluded its investigation into infant formula manufactured by Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), with no additional cases detected, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
  • The agencies launched the probe after Abbott (ABT) issued a voluntary recall of certain baby formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility in February following several consumer complaints about bacterial infections.
  • The investigation concluded on May 12, the agency said in an update posted on Friday.
  • The closure of the investigation comes at a time when the U.S. is grappling with a nationwide shortage of baby formula products. On Friday, the House Oversight Committee said it was launching a probe into the shortage.
