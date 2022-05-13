Tenon Medical shares hit all-time low, but still trading 27% above IPO price

Newly public Tenon Medical (TNON) stock hit a all-time low on Friday afternoon, but was still trading 27% above its initial public offering price.

Shares of the medical device maker opened at $7.50 and recently changed hands at $6.53, down 26%, at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.

Tenon went public on April 27, with shares skyrocketing 350% to close at $22.50. The company offered 3.2M shares for $5 per share, raising $16M. It conducted a 2-for-1 reverse price split ahead of the listing.

The stock has been volatile in recent days, hitting an all-time high on May 10 of $59.89. The shares reached a 52-week low on Friday of $6.35.

Based in California, Tenon markets a surgical implant system called The Catamaran for treatment of lower back pain associated with the sacroiliac joint.

