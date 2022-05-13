Piper Sandler argues that the recent developments in virtual behavioral health could benefit Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) after the telehealth company lowered its 2022 guidance in part due to pressure on consumer acquisition costs.

The firm notes that virtual mental healthcare company Cerebral disclosed early this month that the Department of Justice had initiated a probe into its alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

“TDOC does not prescribe controlled substances, and should only benefit from the maelstrom currently facing Cerebral,” the analyst Jessica Tassan said in a research note on Friday.

Tassan projects a slowdown in the telehealth prescriptions of controlled substances over the next few months due to reluctance by national pharmacy chains to fill such prescriptions, DoJ investigation into Cerebral and an impending end to COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

The firm notes that the company’s guidance for the year was based on the assumption that the paid advertising consumer acquisition costs for DTC virtual mental healthcare would remain at the March level. “…. but we see a catalyst for stabilization to improvement manifesting in May,” the analyst added.

Citing the mental care developments, interim app data and a discussion with the management, Tassan who has an Overweight rating on Teladoc (TDOC) revises the estimates for the company’s mental healthcare unit BetterHelp and Chronic Care. The price target raised to $42 from $41 implies a premium of ~37% to the last close.

Teladoc (TDOC) shares plunged after the company’s disappointing 1Q financials, prompting notable fund manager, Cathie Wood to buy the stock on the dip.