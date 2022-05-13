Waste disposal companies Waste Management (NYSE:WM) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) are raised at Bank of America, which also maintains its Buy rating on Waste Connections (WCN), as industry consolidation, new management teams and rising costs are "driving the strongest pricing in decades."

BofA upgrades Waste Management (WM) to Neutral from Underperform with a $165 price target, citing the improving pricing environment, ESG tailwinds and better execution, although valuation is a bit high.

Waste Management (WM) reported a better than expected start to the year in terms of managing the cost environment, with Q1 core price of 7.3% more than double the year-earlier result, Michael Feniger says, seeing "a positive outlook for WM given price increases into 2023, moderating costs and a resilient business model in the face of rising macro uncertainty."

Feniger raises Republic Services (RSG) to Buy from Neutral with a $150 PT, saying a longer-term transformation remains underway, led by a relatively new management team.

Republic (RSG) is "striking the right balance of volumes, price increases, building out solid waste density via bolt-on acquisitions and driving operating leverage following years of shedding poor contracts," the analyst writes, adding the company is "baking in a conservative outlook and a majority of business is still tied to solid waste."

Republic shares rallied last week after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and unveiling a joint venture to develop 39 new renewable natural gas projects in the U.S.