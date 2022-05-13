Moderna unaware of former employer's investigation into its new CFO - WSJ
May 13, 2022 3:05 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)XRAYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Moderna was unaware that its new -- and short-tenured -- CFO Jorge Gomez was under internal investigation by his former employer, Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), until the revelation in a securities filing on Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported.
- Moderna said that it conducted due diligence on Gomez prior to his hiring. On Tuesday, the company's board of directors met and decided Gomez should depart.
- On Wednesday, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said Gomez had left the company. His first day was Monday.
- Dentsply Sirona's (XRAY) investigation is regarding financial reporting matters.
- Recently retired Moderna (MRNA) CFO David Meline is back on the job during a new CFO search.