Telefónica, OneWeb team up to extend connectivity
May 13, 2022 3:07 PM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)ETCMY, EUTLF, SFTBYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) has reached a pact with satellite company OneWeb to work on boosting online connectivity in Europe and Latin America.
- The memorandum of understanding between the two will allow the Spanish telecom to tap OneWeb's low Earth orbit satellites to complement its existing service and reach more remote regions.
- Telefónica Global Solutions will tap its expertise to improve OneWeb's low-latency cellular backhaul - and where backhaul doesn't exist, OneWeb can help expand Telefónica's mobile coverage.
- OneWeb has a number of owners, most prominently India's Bharti but also including Eutelsat (OTCPK:ETCMY) (OTCPK:EUTLF), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and the UK government.
- The deal is of a piece with Verizon's move to extend its own connectivity by teaming up with Amazon.com's Project Kuiper LEO satellites.