Telefónica, OneWeb team up to extend connectivity

May 13, 2022 3:07 PM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)ETCMY, EUTLF, SFTBYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Day 1 - Mobile World Congress 2022

David Ramos/Getty Images News

  • Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) has reached a pact with satellite company OneWeb to work on boosting online connectivity in Europe and Latin America.
  • The memorandum of understanding between the two will allow the Spanish telecom to tap OneWeb's low Earth orbit satellites to complement its existing service and reach more remote regions.
  • Telefónica Global Solutions will tap its expertise to improve OneWeb's low-latency cellular backhaul - and where backhaul doesn't exist, OneWeb can help expand Telefónica's mobile coverage.
  • OneWeb has a number of owners, most prominently India's Bharti but also including Eutelsat (OTCPK:ETCMY) (OTCPK:EUTLF), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and the UK government.
  • The deal is of a piece with Verizon's move to extend its own connectivity by teaming up with Amazon.com's Project Kuiper LEO satellites.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.