Liquidia gains as PTAB hearing in United Therapeutics patent disputes nears conclusion

Liquida Corp. (NASDAQ:LQDA) rose 14% as a hearing before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board in a patent dispute with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) may be nearing its conclusion on Friday.

Each party had about an hour for its case in a hearing that began at 1pm on Friday, according to a webcast of the hearing. The PTAB hearing concerns the '793 patent, which is related to a drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

In October, Liquidia (LQDA) announced that PTAB ruled in its favor in the IPR proceeding against U.S. Patent No. 9,604,901 (‘901 patent) owned by United Therapeutics (UTHR) and listed in the Orange Book for Tyvaso®.

A final IPR decision on the hearing from today is expected by August, according to a note early Friday from HC Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein, who has a buy rating and $16 price target on LQDA.

"... We maintain our view that the overall Hatch-Waxman litigation serves as the determining factor for the path forward for Yutrepia in the treprostinil inhaled powder treatment of PAH patients, and we believe FDA approval of Yutrepia can remain forthcoming by the October 2022 timeframe, from our perspective," Fein wrote.

Recall in November, the FDA granted tentative approval to Liquidia's (LQDA) Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The FDA can't give final approval of Yutrepia until the expiration of the regulatory stay on October 27, or earlier resolution or settlement of the ongoing litigation.