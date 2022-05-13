Bank of America sees rising restaurant spend in “snap-back” from low

Per Bank of America, restaurant spending is proving resilient to inflationary pressures thus far.

A new research report based upon credit and debit card data from the bank reflects a sharp improvement in the month of April on a three-year basis. While restaurant spending fell slightly year over year, the three year trend was cited by the bank as a better indicator given pandemic stimulus impacts.

“We believe that April may have represented something of a snap-back from lows,” the team wrote.

On that 3-year growth basis, spending jumped to a 29.8% growth in April from March’s 17.9% growth. In particular, fast casual spending was seen as improving significantly alongside casual dining while quick service restaurants saw more moderate gains.

“[Fast casual] growth accelerated from +28.5% in March to +35% in April while [casual dining] spend flipped positive – to +4.2% – after having been negative compared to 2019 for the previous five months,” the report states.

For income levels, low income individuals spending surged 41% on a 3 year basis, middle income spend jumped 27%, and high income spend leapt 23%. By locale, Miami was the strongest on a 3-year comparison while Portland was weakest. However, Portland has still enjoyed the largest bounce from 2021.

