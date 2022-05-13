Bank of America sees rising restaurant spend in “snap-back” from low
Per Bank of America, restaurant spending is proving resilient to inflationary pressures thus far.
A new research report based upon credit and debit card data from the bank reflects a sharp improvement in the month of April on a three-year basis. While restaurant spending fell slightly year over year, the three year trend was cited by the bank as a better indicator given pandemic stimulus impacts.
“We believe that April may have represented something of a snap-back from lows,” the team wrote.
On that 3-year growth basis, spending jumped to a 29.8% growth in April from March’s 17.9% growth. In particular, fast casual spending was seen as improving significantly alongside casual dining while quick service restaurants saw more moderate gains.
“[Fast casual] growth accelerated from +28.5% in March to +35% in April while [casual dining] spend flipped positive – to +4.2% – after having been negative compared to 2019 for the previous five months,” the report states.
For income levels, low income individuals spending surged 41% on a 3 year basis, middle income spend jumped 27%, and high income spend leapt 23%. By locale, Miami was the strongest on a 3-year comparison while Portland was weakest. However, Portland has still enjoyed the largest bounce from 2021.
Affected stocks include: McDonald's (MCD), Papa John's International (PZZA), Starbucks (SBUX), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Dutch Bros. (BROS), Chipotle (CMG), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Shake Shack (SHAK), Potbelly (PBPB), Sweetgreen (SG), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) and Noodles (NDLS)