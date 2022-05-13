Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Parag Agrawal is speaking out on current company events, saying he expects that Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the company will ultimately close, and that Agrawal is pushing for more transparency amid what has become a confusing transaction.

That comes in a thread on the social media platform Agrawal just posted.

The company announced changes to its leadership team and operations Thursday, he notes (Twitter ousted two top executives, and took steps to strictly manage costs).

"And some have been asking why a “lame-duck” CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway. The short answer is very simple: While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter," he says.

As for managing costs now vs. after the deal closes, he says "Our industry is in a very challenging macro environment – right now. I won’t use the deal as an excuse to avoid making important decisions for the health of the company, nor will any leader at Twitter."

Expect more change for the better ahead, he says, and "I will also try to bring more transparency to the work that we do" - though that doesn't include tweets on the "topic of the day" or the "loudest sound bite."

Twitter stock (TWTR) is -9.5% on the day.

Friday morning, Musk roiled the stock by saying the deal was "on hold" but later added he was still committed to completing it. Musk's action has come off as a "circus show move," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says.