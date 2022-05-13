Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~50c from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory updated showed a surprise build in oil and oil product inventories (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to rising passenger volumes, up 3% week on week but down ~11% from 2019 levels (JETS).
- Gasoline and diesel prices hit all time highs nationwide in the US this week.
- US east coast distillate fuel inventories fell to a 41-year low (VLO) (MPC) (PSX).
- The G7 announced plans to embargo Russian oil imports, a less severe measure than the EU-wide embargo proposed last week.
- The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil directed rig count rose by six rigs on the week.
- Official OPEC production results for April came in better than expected, and above target for the "core group of 10" members.
- North Dakota oil production rose 2.8% month over month in March (HES).
- Russian diesel exports from Black Sea and Baltic ports fell ~80kb/d in April, compared to February levels.
- Vermilion (VET) reported earnings and guided to Q2 production ~2% below Q1 levels.
- Occidental (OXY) reported, guiding Q2 production 6% above Q1 levels, but indicating that accelerated production growth in the current environment would destroy shareholder value.
- Petrobras (PBR) told US officials that it is unable to accelerate production growth plans.
- Ovintiv (OVV) reported Q1 results, cutting annual production guidance by 1.4%.
- Africa Energy (OTCPK:AOIFF) reported Q1 results, guiding to Q2 volumes below Q1 results.
- Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) cut pricing to Asia and Europe, while maintaining prices to US customers.