Eli Lilly's dual-receptor diabetes drug tirzepatide granted FDA approval

  • The U.S. FDA has approved Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the first-ever diabetes medication that activates glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors.
  • Mounjaro is given once a week via injection.
  • The approval is one of the most eagerly anticipated this year for Lilly (LLY) given the potential large market for Mounjaro. The drug is seen as a direct competitor to Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy (semaglutide), which is marketed as a weight loss treatment.
  • "Over the next 10 years, tirzepatide is likely to gain significant market share and will be part of a new wave of dual and triple agonist therapies in the T2D market," wrote GlobalData Senior Pharma Analyst Samisha Khangaonkar, adding that tirzepatide has demonstrated superiority over semaglutide.
  • In April, data from a trial of patients without diabetes showed that tirzepatide led to significant weight loss compared to placebo.
