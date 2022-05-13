Gold futures fell to another three-month low on Friday, wrapping up a fourth straight weekly decline, as the surging U.S. dollar blunts the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

June Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) settled -0.9% at $1,808.20/oz, the lowest close for the most-active contract since February 4, and falling 4% for its worst weekly decline since June 2021.

Meanwhile, July silver (XAGUSD:CUR) closed +1.1% to $21.00/oz, but its 6.2% slide for the week was the biggest since January.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:GLD), (NYSEARCA:GDX), (IAU), (NUGT), (PHYS), (SIL), (SIVR)

Precious metals mining shares mostly gained on Friday but lost ground during the week, including (NEM) -8.2%, (GOLD) -6.4%, (AEM) -9.5%, (AUY) -6.8%, (EGO) -7.6%, (AU) -6.2%, (KGC) -13.8%, (AG) -11.9%, (CDE) -8.3%, (PAAS) -8.5%, (WPM) -7.6%.

"Gold has been beaten up as aggressive Fed tightening has sent the dollar soaring," Oanda's Edward Moya said, adding that "even if the bond market selloff is taking a break, investors are gravitating towards stocks and not the precious metal."

Gold prices have plunged below the 200-day smooth moving average, "which is often a bearish factor for the instrument," according to FxPro's Alex Kuptsikevich, adding that "a reversal to the upside from these levels could signal the start of a new wave of long-term growth," harking back to 2018-20.

But Moya said "if risk appetite fades early next week, the technical selling could hit gold hard," with selling momentum potentially testing the $1750 level next week.

After briefly touching $2,000/oz a month ago, gold prices in April wound up with their worst monthly showing since September.