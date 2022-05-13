Why did CloudFlare stock rocket today? Cyber security stocks see dip buying
May 13, 2022 3:46 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)CYBR, ZS, PANWBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) shares surged on Friday as the broader cyber security industry saw dip buying following a route in tech stocks.
- CloudFlare (NET) shares gained nearly 17.5% to $66.62 shortly before the close of trading. Trading volume was heavy as well, with more than 7.7 million shares changing hands with 20 minutes left to the trading week, compared to an average daily volume of just over 5.5 million.
- Other cyber security stocks saw a rise in investor interest as well, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Zscaler (ZS), CheckPoint(CHKP) and CyberArk Software (CYBR) all showing healthy gains on the last day of the trading week.
- Earlier this month, several Wall Street analysts cut their price targets on CloudFlare (NET), noting the company's recent earnings and guidance made them cautious for the rest of the year.