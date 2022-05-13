The old curse "may you live in interesting times" is seriously coming home to roost for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), though the company might prefer a more boring 2022.

Twitter stock (TWTR) slid nearly 10% Friday after a premarket bomb from billionaire Elon Musk, who curiously said his committed $44 billion acquisition was "temporarily on hold."

That was "pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," a stipulation that has been made in Twitter's (TWTR) Securities and Exchange Commission filings for years.

The news spurred a flurry of speculation about what could happen to the deal: Both sides have a $1 billion breakup fee, but that fact oversimplifies the difficulty getting out of an acquisition both sides are contractually bound to complete.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said the bizarre move was reminiscent of a "circus show move" that could turn into a "Friday the 13th horror show."

There are "many questions and no concrete answers as to the path of this deal going forward," Ives says.

The acquisition as it was originally struck is almost surely dead now, so if it were completed, it's likely to be due to any mutual renegotiation from both parties. And that is not a sure thing. With Twitter's (TWTR) stock closing Friday at $40.72 a share, Musk's committed offer for $54.20 a share suggests a surprising 33% upside - easy money, if the deal's completion were certain.

That spread, as much as anything, is reflecting shareholder worries about the uncertain future of Twitter (TWTR). On Thursday, the company ousted two key executives - head of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour and revenue chief Bruce Falck - froze hiring, said it would rescind some outstanding job offers, and cut costs in travel, consulting and marketing.

On Friday, Twitter (TWTR) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal took to his company's platform and gave something less than a total vote of confidence about the state of the acquisition.

Agrawal tweeted, "While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios and always do what’s right for Twitter."