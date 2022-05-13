Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) has failed to acquire Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) after its hostile takeover bid expired unsuccessfully.

Elemental (OTCQX:ELEMF) said less than 5% of its shares were tendered to the bid, adding that Gold Royalty (GROY) had failed to meet the statutory minimum tender condition of more than 50%.

"Elemental shareholders have again overwhelmingly chosen to reject the hostile bid, which was never a compelling proposition," CEO Frederick Bell said.

Gold Royalty (GROY) had offered 0.27 share for every one share of Elemental Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF).

Seeking Alpha contributor Taylor Dart has said Gold Royalty (GROY) is "one of the worst performing precious metals royalty stocks [and] an inferior way to play the gold price."