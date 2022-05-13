Eargo gets Nasdaq non-compliance letter due to delays in quarterly filings
May 13, 2022 4:40 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hearing aids maker Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) on Friday said it had not regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules due to delays in filing several quarterly reports.
- EAR has yet to file its quarterly reports in 10-Q filings for the September quarter 2021 and March quarter 2022, and its annual report in a 10-K filing for the year ended December 2021.
- Nasdaq had earlier granted the company an extension until May 16 to regain compliance. EAR's securities would be subject to delisting on May 23 unless the company requests another extension on or before May 19, which EAR said it intends to do.
- In late April, EAR said it had settled a U.S. Department of Justice criminal probe related to insurance reimbursement claims for a $34.4M payment.
- However, since reporting the news after hours on April 29, EAR stock has been under pressure. It ended flat today, but had posted losses in every session in May before that, including a ~25% drop on Thursday.
- For the year, EAR stock has lost nearly 75%.