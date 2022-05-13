UK eye drug developer OKYO Pharma cuts IPO size to $3M

May 13, 2022 5:16 PM ETOKYOBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

UK ophthalmology drug developer OKYO Pharma (OKYO) has slashed the size of its proposed initial public offering to just $2.9M.

The biotech company said in a filing on Friday that it is now looking to offer approximately 508K American Depositary Shares, with each representing 65 ordinary shares. Underwriters would be given a 45-day option to buy up to 76K additional ADSs at the IPO price. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

While OKYO did not state the proposed pricing of the ADSs, it did indicate it planned to raise up to $2.9M, with net proceeds of around $1.8M or $2.2M if the underwriter's option was exercised in full.

OKYO intends to use proceeds from the deal to advance its drug candidate OK-101 into Phase 2 testing for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company hopes to begin testing in Q4.

In mid-April, OKYO said in a filing that it intended to raise net proceeds of up to $10.4M through its IPO. It later dropped that amount in late April, stating it expected net proceeds of around $5M if the underwriter's option was exercised in full.

