Lockheed Martin bags $398M contract for Naval Air Systems

May 13, 2022

Lockheed Martin headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $397.73M firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded ID/IQ contract (N0001921D0001).
  • This modification exercises options to procure initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, as well as procures global spares pool and afloat spares package/deployment spares packages for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.
  • Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
  • The Naval Air Systems is the contracting activity.
