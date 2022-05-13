Lockheed Martin bags $398M contract for Naval Air Systems
May 13, 2022 5:28 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a $397.73M firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00003) to a previously awarded ID/IQ contract (N0001921D0001).
- This modification exercises options to procure initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, as well as procures global spares pool and afloat spares package/deployment spares packages for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense participants.
- Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2024.
- The Naval Air Systems is the contracting activity.