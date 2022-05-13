Hot Stocks: AFRM jumps on earnings; casino stocks rise; FIGS plunges; PAG hits high

Rebounding from recent losses, Wall Street saw a surge of bargain hunting on Friday. The Nasdaq paced the advance, jumping by nearly 4% amid a surge in consumer and technology stocks.

Casino shares also contributed to the rally. Signs that COVID restrictions might be lifting in China's biggest city sparked an advance in names like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR).

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was another standout gainer on the session. Shares of the fintech expanded their value by nearly a third on the back of a strong earnings report.

Penske Automotive (PAG) also showed strength. A higher dividend and an increased stock buyback plan sent shares to a new 52-week high.

Looking at some of the day's standout decliners, FIGS (FIGS) plunged on a weak quarterly report. Meanwhile, earnings news dragged New Relic (NEWR) to a fresh 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Casino stocks with heavy exposure to China's gambling haven of Macau saw significant strength. The sector rallied on word that COVID-related shutdowns in Shanghai might be lifting soon.

An Associated Press story reported that officials in China's most populous city are weighing a potential reopening amid signs that the latest outbreak has eased. This would lead to increased demand for casinos in Macau, which faced another "difficult quarter" in the first three months of the year, according to Citi.

Given the upbeat news, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) jumped about 15% on the session, helping to lead the sector higher. Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts (WYNN) climbed about 13% and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) advanced around 10%.

Standout Gainer

Beaten-down fintech bellwether Affirm (AFRM) received a jolt following the release of its latest quarterly report. Investors rushed into the stock following strong guidance and an extended partnership with Shopify (SHOP), prompting a 31% rise on the day.

The Buy Now, Pay Later specialist predicted "a sustained profitability run rate on an adjusted operating income basis" by the middle of 2023. The forecast came as part of the firm's Street-beating quarterly report, which included a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue that rose 54% from last year.

AFRM climbed $5.67 to close at $23.71. This allowed the stock to come further off a 52-week low of $13.64 set earlier in the day.

Shares have been under selling pressure since they hit a 52-week high of $176.65 in November. Even with Friday's bounce, AFRM has tumbled 84% in the past six months.

Standout Loser

FIGS (FIGS) suffered in the wake of its latest quarterly report. Disappointing earnings and revenue spurred a nearly 25% decline.

The maker of medical apparel reported a Q1 profit that missed the projection set by market analysts. Revenue also came up short, although the top-line figure rose 26% from last year to reach $110M.

FIGS also gave a cautious forecast for the year. The firm predicted a top-line total between $510M and $530M, below the nearly $557M that analysts had targeted.

Dragged down by the quarterly update, FIGS finished the session at $9.64, a decline of $3.21 on the day. The slide intensified a retreat that has lasted since the beginning of April. The stock has lost about half its value over the past month.

Friday's slide also took the stock to a new intraday 52-week low, with FIGS reaching a nadir of $9.23.

Notable New High

News of a raised dividend and expanded stock repurchase plan prompted further buying in Penske Automotive (PAG). The stock was able to build on its recent gains, driving it to a new 52-week high.

The auto and truck dealer said it increased its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.50 per share. At the same time, the firm boosted its stock repurchase authorization to $250M.

PAG reported that it had bought about $184M worth of stock from January 1 to April 30, leaving about $46M left under its previous authorization.

Bolstered by the increased return to shareholders, PAG climbed $6.92 on Friday to close at $115.94. Shares had climbed in late April and early May, spurred higher by its latest quarterly report.

PAG has climbed 20% in the past month.

Notable New Low

The release of quarterly results and news of a major executive change put pressure on New Relic (NEWR). The stock slipped 3% to reach a new 52-week low.

The maker of software to track website performance reported a loss that came in wider than analysts had projected. This despite revenue that rose by a more-than-expected 19% from last year, with the top line climbing to nearly $206M.

The company also announced that its CFO, Mark Sachleben, plans to retire after 14 years with the company. He will remain in place until a successor is found.

Prompted by the earnings news and the C-Suite change, NEWR initially plunged to an intraday 52-week low of $41.66. The stock recovered a good portion of its losses from there. However, the stock still lost $1.20 to close at $46.60.

Looking longer-term, NEWR plunged in February following the release of a disappointing earnings report. Shares have added to those losses lately. Overall, the stock has lost 56% of its value so far in 2022.

