BAE Systems and SAIC among others to bag $231M Navy contract

  • BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services (OTCPK:BAESY), Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) among others are exercising Option Period 1 with a value of $231.17M for a cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ, multiple award contract with a maximum value of $802,045,894, for professional technical and management support services to support Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in establishing and maintaining cyberspace operations and enabling product lines, programs and projects.
  • All work is expected to be completed by May 6, 2024, and if all options are exercised, will continue until May 6, 2026.
  • NIWC Pacific, San Diego, is the contracting activity.
