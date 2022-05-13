BAE Systems and SAIC among others to bag $231M Navy contract
May 13, 2022 5:40 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC), BAESYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services (OTCPK:BAESY), Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) among others are exercising Option Period 1 with a value of $231.17M for a cost-plus-fixed-fee, ID/IQ, multiple award contract with a maximum value of $802,045,894, for professional technical and management support services to support Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific in establishing and maintaining cyberspace operations and enabling product lines, programs and projects.
- All work is expected to be completed by May 6, 2024, and if all options are exercised, will continue until May 6, 2026.
- NIWC Pacific, San Diego, is the contracting activity.