XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) is considering a sale of its freight forwarding unit, which could be valued in a deal at $400M-$600M, Bloomberg reported after the market close on Friday.

The unit, which performs tasks including documentation and supplying cargo insurance, could attract interest from other logistics companies and private equity firms, according to the report.

XPO (XPO) spun off its contract logistics unit and sold its intermodal business for $710M earlier this year.

This week, the company reported better than expected Q1 adjusted earnings and record quarterly revenues.