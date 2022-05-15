Climate resolutions are struggling win support at this year's annual shareholder meetings of major oil companies, as investors decide that tight energy supplies and big company profits trump climate concerns.

Major oil firms have easily defeated several climate resolutions brought by shareholder activists at this year's round of annual general meetings, after last year's string of hostile investor votes.

Dutch activist shareholder group Follow This saw support for its climate resolution at BP's (BP) meeting this week fall to 15% from 21% a year ago, lamenting that "Big Oil has convinced some investors the energy crisis overrides the climate crisis."

BP's advisory vote on its own energy transition plan, offered for a vote for the first time, won 88% shareholder support.

Only 42% of votes cast at ConocoPhillips' (COP) meeting this week supported stricter emissions targets, after 58% voted in favor of a similar measure in a non-binding resolution last year.

In recent weeks, just 17% of shareholders at Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) annual meeting backed a Follow This climate proposal, and 16% supported a resolution asking Marathon Petroleum (MPC) to report on how its energy transition plans affected workers and communities.

Investors also could be responding to the additional details many oil companies have provided on their transition plans, which may have offered "more comfort" to vote with management, Neuberger Berman's Caitlin McSherry told Reuters.

In another development this week, BlackRock (BLK) said it is unlikely to support shareholder resolutions that seek to limit oil and gas investment, "as we do not consider them to be consistent with our clients' long-term financial interests."

Shareholder meetings for Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Shell (SHEL) are scheduled later this month.

Last year, three Exxon board members were thrown overboard in a shock vote instigated by unknown activist investor Engine No. 1.